What Happened to Jeffrey Carlson? All My Children Alum Passed Away at 48

Very well-known actor Jeffrey Carlson has passed away recently. He was a talented American movie actor who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at the age of 48 on Thursday.

Jeffrey Carlson was a very wonderful actor and singer who was better known for his role as the transgender character, Zoe on the long-running daytime soap opera All My Children. In 2002, he debuted on Broadway in Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia and he also seemed in the short-lived Boy George Broadway musical Taboo in 2003 and 2004. He made his All My Children debut in August 2006 as Freddie Luper aka Zarf, a British rock musician. He was a very dedicated person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jeffrey Carlson is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Thursday, 6 July 2023 when he was just 46 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by Twitter by Time Out New York theater critic Adam Feldman. His passing news came on the internet many people are very saddened. But there is no information about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jeffrey was born on 23 June 1975, in Long Beach, California, United States. He completed his education University of California Davis in 1997 with a B.An in dramatic art. He was a very amazing person who made his career by himself and achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are broken Now they have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.