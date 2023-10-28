Headline

What Happened to Jennifer Zanca? Maine Shooting Survivor Calls Herself ‘lucky one’ After Being Hit by a Bullet

1 hour ago
by Bhawna Yadav

In a Maine massive shooting, many innocents lost their lives in which Jennifer Zanca was also involved. She calls herself a ‘lucky one’ survivor. According to the sources, the woman Jennifer Zanca was also involved in the Maine mass shooting and was hit by a bullet in the arm. The Maine shooting is becoming a main topic on the web for discussion. Jennifer Zanca’s name is highlighted on the internet after being survived from the Maine shooting. Online users are showing their interest in knowing about Jennifer Zanca and the Maine shooting. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Jennifer Zanca

According to the sources, Jennifer Zanca survived after being involved Maine shooting. She describes herself as a ‘lucky one’. The Maine woman Jennifer Zanca was hit by a bullet in her arm. During the incident time, she was saving herself and hiding behind a bin. The blood was flowing from her body after being hit by a bullet in the arm. Jennifer Zanca is a former nurse. On the incident day, she was with her friends. The Maine shooting happened on October 26, 2023, at the Schemehgess Bar and Grille in Lewiston. Further, in this Maine shooting 18 people lost their lives and 13 others were injured. Scroll down the page.

What Happened to Jennifer Zanca?

The suspect in the Maine mass shooting is identified as Robert Card. The suspect Robert Card was found dead Friday morning. The woman who is described as a ‘Lucky one’, turned and found Robert Card on a shooting spree. According to Jennifer Zanca’s statement, they are turned around and discover what is going on and then she realizes that she was shot in the arm. The blood was flowing from her hand. Later, she hid behind the bin. Now, the Maine woman is fine and taking treatment. Swipe up the page.

Furthermore, after the incident there were  8 people were hospitalized. As per the Maine State Police statement, 7 people lost their lives on October 25 of which one was female and the other six were male. Other 8 deceased passed away at Schemengees Bar and Grille. The 8 deceased are identified as male. In addition, on October 26, other 8 people were hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Centre. Out of 8 people, 5 are out of danger while the other 3 are in critical condition. The suspect of the Maine shooting Robert Card was discovered dead on Friday around 7:45 p.m. near the Androscoggin. He is no longer alive to threat anyone. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

