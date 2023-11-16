What Happened To Jermaine Burton? Jermaine Burton Injury and Illness Update 2023

Nick Saban is letting us know that defensive end Jermaine Burton will be back for Alabama’s game against Chattanooga after being out with an injury. He’s also giving us an update on how defensive end Jaylen Key is doing and how long it’ll be before he’s ready to play. Let’s make sure you don’t miss any details about Burton’s injury and what caused it. So, keep reading until the end. Jermaine Demetric Burton (born June 28, 2001) is an American college football wide receiver. He is currently a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide, playing for the 2023 season.

Burton is a Calabasas native, having grown up in the Calabasas area. In his senior year of high school, Burton was named to the USA Today 2018 First Team offense. His breakout season at Georgia in 2021, where he caught 53 passes for a total of 901 yards and 6 touchdowns, earned him a spot on the SEC's All-First Team, and he was considered to have a shot at the Biletnikoff Award. Burton transferred to Alabama in 2022 and has since established himself as one of the best receivers on the team. He is currently leading the Crimson Tide in terms of receiving yards and touchdowns.

What Happened To Jermaine Burton?