What Happened to Jermaine Mandley? Illinois Man Who Killed His Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Her Daughter

Jermaine Mandley shot Maya Smith and now he is facing the charges of the murder of his ex-girlfriend. He has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to the exclusive reports and sources, Jermaine is a man from Bolingbrook, Illinois who shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times to her death. He shot his ex-girlfriend in front of her two-year-old daughter and the daughter was not harmed in this incident. After this incident, the deputies began an investigation and during the investigation, they found her daughter in the back seat of the car. Jermaine killed Maya in front of her daughter and now the accused has been sentenced to life in prison. Several details are left to share about this shooting incident, so read continuously.

What Happened to Jermaine Mandley?

Jermaine was accused of killing Maya in cold blood and now the accused was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Monday 6 November 2023 following a jury trial in August. He is presently 48 years old. This heartbreaking incident took place in January 2023 and Maya was 24 years old at the time of her passing. He was charged with first-degree murder. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Mandley is evil incarnate. He ruthlessly fired at least 7 times at Maya in front of her daughter just inches away.” Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this case.

Reportedly, he also murdered a church pastor and the pastor's wife during a 2001 crash while fleeing Chicago Police. After killing her, he ran away from the incident scene and contacted her wife the next day using a new Snapchat account. He told her to meet him at an Indiana casino. Instead, she recorded their phone call and told the police, who arrested him. He has been sentenced to life for the murder of Maya.