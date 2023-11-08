What Happened to Jerry Boylan? Captain Found Guilty of Neglect in 2019 Boat Fire That Killed 34 Passengers

Reportedly, an update was released related to the “2019 boat fire incident in California in which 34 passengers lost thier lives” and it is creating buzz among people and netizens. It is coming out that Jerry Boylan, Captain was found guilty of neglect in this incident and this update is making headlines on the internet or social media sites. Many are showing thier interest in knowing more about this incident and various questions are surfacing over the internet sites. Our sources have gathered all the available details about this incident and we have shared all the details in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

According to the sources, the Captain was found guilty of neglect in 2019 and this news is getting huge attention on the internet among social media users. Jerry has been involved in this incident and his name also running in the trends of the internet sites. This boat fire incident is the conception disaster that stands as one of the most devasting maritime tragedies in US history. After coming out of this news, many are showing their attention, and multiple questions surfacing on the web related to this topic. Several details are left to share related to this incident, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

What Happened to Jerry Boylan?

If we talk about the latest update on this boat fire incident, Jerry Boylan has been found guilty of criminal neglect by a California jury of this incident. In this incident, he was the former captain of the ill-fated scuba diving boat “Conception,” which tragically sank in a horrific fire in 2019 and resulted in the deaths of 34 passengers and crew.” He was the only individual who was criminally charged in the disaster and the investigation is underway. The investigation is ongoing and we have shared all the latest news about this incident. Keep reading.

Let's learn more about this terrifying incident that occurred on September 2, 2023, when Conception, a scuba diving boat, capsized in the Channel Islands, just 25 miles south of Santa Barbara, California, during the conclusion of its three-night diving expedition. The pass was overturned. A fire broke out on the ship before dawn and tragedy struck when the passengers and crew slept below deck and they found themselves trapped with no way of escape. Jerry Boylan jumped from the boat and now, has been found guilty in this heartbreaking incident.