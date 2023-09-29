What Happened to Jessica Lynn Weeks? Idaho Woman Arrested After Hiding Newborn Daughter’s Remains Stuffed in Suitcase

There is shocking news coming out that highlights the crime incident of Jessica Lynn Weeks. She killed her new born dauther and hide her for months. Yes, you heard right she concealed the remains of her newborn daughter stuffed in a suitcase for several months. The news of this incident is getting a lot of attention and attracts the interest of many people. Many netizens are showing thier interest in this incident and hitting search engine platforms to know more. So, we made an article and shared every single piece of information and also talked about herself.

There is an investigation was begun and the authorities detained the woman. She was arrested last week and the authorities found her newborn daughter’s skeletal remains stuffed into a carry-on suitcase that was hidden inside a backyard doghouse for months. She is an Idaho woman and taken into custody on Friday 22 September 2023. She is 32 years old and presently charged with injury to a child, concealing or destroying evidence in connection with the infant’s death, and failure to report the death. She has been arrested and the authorities continuing their investigation. Keep containing your reading to know more about this incident and Weeks.

What Happened to Jessica Lynn Weeks?

According to the reports, her child passed away just after her birth but she didn’t inform the authorities because she had a warrant out for her arrest and was involved in substance abuse prior to bearing her daughter. The investigation of this incident began when an imprisoned person in Cache County, Utah, told his mother that he knew about a dead newborn baby in Bannock County, Idaho. Then the mother tells the authorities that her son knows about a “deceased infant” whose body was “cemented in a piece of luggage near the dog house in the back of the residence.”

After getting details, the police reached the incident scene where they could immediately smell the "odor of decomposition" from the yard area, they reached there. They discovered a "purple carry-on style suitcase" in the doghouse and found the newborn's skeletal remains inside. The deceased infant was covered in "numerous types of insects". The mother was hiding in a shed on the property and was arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from drug charges. Now, she has been arrested and she is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge R Todd Garbett on 5 October 2023.