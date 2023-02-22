What Happened to Jian Kayo? Brazilian Goalkeeper Found Dead at 21, Wiki-Bio

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Jian Kayo has passed away recently. He was a goalkeeper for Ituano FC. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 21 on Saturday. Recently this news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jian Kayo was a very talented and amazing person who began his profession with São Paulo in 2015 when he was 13 years old only. He went through multiple teams in the youth teams of Tricolor before entering Ituano in November 2021, where he achieved a place in the under-20 team. He was a big fan of last-century music, like blues and classic rock and frequented big celebrations like Lollapalooza. He was a very kind and sweet person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Jian Kayo?

Ituano goalkeeper Jian Kayo is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Saturday 18 February 2023, Saturday at the age of 21. On the basis of the report, the goalkeeper was discovered dead at his residence. His demise news has been confirmed by the São Paulo football club. Since the news has come, many people are very shocked and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death but still, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Jian Kayo was born in Paraná and he went to Itu. He was a very sweet boy, who left the atmosphere very light and positive in everything he did. He has not neglected any training or any activity. He played with many several teams and due to this, he achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news went out on the internet lots of people have been very shocked by his sudden death and they are paying a tribute to him and expressing their deep condolences to his family. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.