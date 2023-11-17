What Happened to Joe Burrow? Bengals QB Sprains Wrist in Loss to Ravens

In this article, we will talk about Joe Burrow, whose name has been trending on top of the internet and social media pages for the last few days. He is an American football quarterback player who plays for the National Football League (NFL) and has a huge fan following around the world. It was revealed that he injured his right wrist during a game, forcing him out and raising concerns for the Bengals’ quarterback position. Many questions related to his injury are coming on the internet and it has become a topic of discussion, so we created an article and shared all the information in detail.

According to exclusive reports, Joe suffered a setback in Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens as he injured his right wrist. He was injured during the second quarter when Burrow attempted practice throws on the sideline in obvious discomfort and struggled to catch the ball. Meanwhile, he injured his right wrist during a game against the Ravens, causing him to leave the game early. Despite completing a 4-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the first, he had to leave the game and was ruled out for the rest of the night. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more.

What Happened to Joe Burrow?

Due to the severity of the injury, backup quarterback Jake Browning had to replace Joe. His injury indicates that he has faced many challenges this season, he has suffered from calf injuries in the past and the teams will face some challenges in the upcoming matches as well. His team shared a statement confirming his exit at halftime, and even though he returned to the sideline in the second half, it was clear he would not return to play the game. Now his team is hoping for his recovery and joining the team again to make better games in this upcoming match.

His birth name is Joseph Lee Burrow but he is mostly known as Joe Burrow and he was born on 10 December 1996 in Ames, Iowa U.S. He is an American football player and he plays as a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL). He attended Athens High School and received his education at Ohio State. He is currently 26 years old and due to his injury, his name is making headlines on the internet.