What Happened to Joe Ingram? Coordinator of İnternational COGIC Elder Joe Ingram Dies

Joe Ingram has passed away, but as of this writing, there are still no confirmed or published details about his death. The community is still waiting for confirmation and more information about the circumstances that led up to his passing. The question of Joe Ingram’s death has been a source of concern and speculation for some time now. It has been reported that Elder Joe Ingram was involved in a car crash after attending the 115th Annual Holy Convocation. Details surrounding the accident have yet to be released. As the community mourns the untimely passing of this beloved member of the community, there is a desire for more information to comprehend the events that led up to this tragedy.