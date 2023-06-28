What Happened to Joe Reyda? Former Athletic Director of Gonzaga College High School Died From Heart Attack

It is very hard to announce that Joe Reyda has passed away. He was a Former athletic director who is no longer between us and he took his last breath at the age of 55 on Tuesday. He was a very talented person, recently his demise news came on interest and went viral on the social media platform many people are very broken as no one had imagined that he would lose his life like this. Now people will be very curious to know about Joe Reyda and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Joe Reyda was a long-time athletic director who worked at Gonzaga College High School. He served as the aide dean of students from 1989 to 1994. He completed his education at the Catholic University of America and got his bachelor’s degree in arts in psychology. He also attended Gonzaga College High School. He took part in both football and golf as a student-athlete and coached and he spent more the twenty years. He succeeded in a total of 165 championships under his direction as AD. He was a very amazing person who did great work in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Joe Reyda?

Joe Reyda is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 when he was only 55 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by Rev. Joseph E. Lingan, S.J., 75, the president of Gonzaga College High School. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very stunned and now they want to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died due to a heart attack at his home. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Joe Reyda was a very amazing personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved man, father, friend, husband. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Now many people are very curious to know about his funeral information about news. There is no information about his funeral information about the news. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.