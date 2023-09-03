What Happened to Joel Bauza? Man Charged With Murder After Suggesting Girlfriend’s Death Was Suicide

The breaking news is coming that a Florida man was arrested in connection to his live-in girlfriend’s death. The man is identified as Joel Bauza. The murder cases are increasing day by day. It looks like it’s become common everywhere. We see and read news death news every day which makes us mentally weak. The recent accuse’s name is identified as Joel Bauza. The people come on the internet and search for what he actually did. Why was he arrested? What is his crime? There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds. let’s discuss it in detail.

Currenlty, his name is become more famous not for good reason. His name is circulating all around the internet. As per the sources, Joel Bauza a Florida man has been arrested in connection to his live-in girlfriend’s death. He is found guilty of killing his live-in girlfriend. Jeol Bauza is a 50-year-old from Florida. The arrest happened on Thursday. People wanted to know about his girlfriend’s name so his live-in girlfriend’s name was Joysee Cartagena. Both were in a relationship before the passing of Joysee Cartagena. Their relationship was too long but their life took a sudden twist. Scroll down the page to learn more.

What Happened to Joel Bauza?

As per the sources, Joysee Caritagena’s dead body was discovered with a zip tie around her neck. But, according to her boyfriend’s statement, she passed away by suicide. He claimed that she committed suicide. The medical reports show that the victim died due to suffocation. She was allegedly manually strangled to death. In Joysee Caritagena’s case, Joel Bauza was arrested and facing several criminal charges. Joysee’s employer informed police officers about her death. After, the investigation Joel Bauza is found guilty of killing his live-in girlfriend. This news becomes the eye of the news channel headlines.

Now, the accused is under police custody and he has been charged with one count of first-degree homicide. The victim was living in the 3000 block of Saltmarsh where her dead body was found. The cops arrived on July 17, 2023, at her home. She was found inside her home with a large zip-tie around her neck. Further, the woman was 49 years old at the time of her passing. On August 31, 2023, Sanford Police Department's Neighborhood Response Unit located and arrested Bauza without incident. However, cops had doubts regarding the death and believed that there was foul play involved.