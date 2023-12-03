CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Happened to Joel Embiid? 76ers vs. Celtics: A Bad Sign for Joel Embiid’s Playing Status

54 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about basketball player Joel Embiid. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Joel Embiid’s presence in the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Boston Celtics remains uncertain due to illness, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The star player, who missed the morning shootaround, will have his participation decided closer to the game. If he opts to sit out, it will mark his second consecutive absence, having missed the previous game due to illness.

What Happened to Joel Embiid

Despite his outstanding season contributions, averaging 32.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game, Embiid’s availability hangs in the balance. The 76ers, currently holding the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-6 record, face the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics, who boast a 14-4 record. The outcome of the game carries significant implications for the standings, with Embiid’s potential absence looming as a factor that could influence the result.

Born on March 16, 1994, Joel Embiid is a professional basketball player hailing from Cameroon, currently serving as the center for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA. Standing at an impressive 7 feet tall and weighing 280 pounds, Embiid is renowned for his exceptional skills on the basketball court. Following his college basketball career with the Kansas Jayhawks, he was selected as the third overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft. Despite facing initial setbacks due to injuries that postponed his debut for two seasons, Embiid staged a strong comeback in the 2016–17 season, securing a spot on the NBA All-Rookie First Team, despite participating in only 31 games. Embiid’s career boasts numerous accolades, including six-time NBA All-Star, five-time All-NBA Team member, and three-time All-Defensive Team member.

In 2023, he earned the prestigious title of NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP). Notably, he led the NBA in scoring during both the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons, becoming the first center to achieve this feat since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000. Furthermore, he is notably the inaugural international player to top the NBA in scoring. The moniker “the Process” stems from a slogan embraced by 76ers fans in the Sam Hinkie era, promoting faith in the team’s building process. Joel Embiid’s recent non-participation in the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup is attributed to illness, leading to his absence in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans—his second consecutive missed game. A verdict on his potential involvement in the upcoming matchup against the Boston Celtics will be made closer to tip-off. As a crucial player for the 76ers, Embiid has maintained impressive statistics this season, boasting averages of 32.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

