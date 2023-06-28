What Happened to John Goodenough? Nobel Laureate John Goodenough Passed Away

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that Goodenough passed away at the age of 100 years and his death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media platforms. He was an American materials scientist and a solid-state physicist, and he was mostly known as a Nobel laureate in chemistry. His death news is shocking news for his family members and loved ones who are now expressing their sorrows for his demise. Let’s continue this article and learn more about his death such as what happened to him, the cause of his death, and related to his death.

As per the exclusive sources, his family members shared his death news, and his death was confirmed to the business line by his student Nicholas Grundish. He took his last breath on Sunday 25 June 2023 and he was 100 years old at the time of his demise. It is shared that he died from natural causes. The exact cause of his death is not revealed yet. Lots of rumors are flowing on the internet sites but nothing has been shared by anyone of his family members or loved ones about his exact death cause. Swipe up this page and continue this article to know more about himself.

What Happened to John Goodenough?

John Bannister Goodenough was born on 25 July 1922 in Jena, Thuringia, German Reich and he studied at Yale University (BS) and the University of Chicago (MS, PhD). He was known for Li-ion rechargeable batteries, Li-ion manganese oxide batteries, Li-ion iron phosphate batteries, Glass batteries, Goodenough–Kanamori rules, and Random-access memory. He played an important role in the development of RAM (Random Access Memory) for computers. He was one of the American co-inventor of Lithium-ion batteries and a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize for Chemistry. He was going to be 101 years old on 25 July 2023.

If we talk about his personal life, he got married to Irene Wiseman in 1951 who passed away in 2016. He received so many awards in his life Japan Prize, the Enrico Fermi Award, the National Medal of Science, and more. Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many popular personalities also mourn for his demise. There is no information has been shared about his obituary and funeral.