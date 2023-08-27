What Happened to John Snowling? Gunman Kills 3 at Biker Bar in Southern California

Recently, a piece of news has gathered a lot of attention and attracted the interest of many people about who was John Snowling, who was the man at the center of the mass shooting that happened in the Orange County bar. Lots of queries are raised related to this incident and many people are curious to know more about this case. It is shared that many people died in this incident and many netizens are still baffled about this incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this incident in this article.

According to the reports, three people passed away and six were injured badly in this accident. On the other hand, the shooter was ultimately shot and killed at the incident scene by police. The three died at the incident scene this incident happened on Wednesday 23 August 2023. In this incident, a 52-year-old shooter who was a former police officer killed three other police officers including John Leehey, Glen Sprowl Jr., and Tonya Clark. The death of news three police officers was announced on Friday 25 August 2023 and it was reported to the victim’s relatives. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about this shooting incident.

What Happened to John Snowling?

The Ventura Police Department shared a report that stated “Our hearts weigh heavy with the distressing incident at Cook’s Corner and expressed thier sorrows for the loss of three police officers.” It is also shared that he entered the Cook Corner approached her wife, Marie Snowling then shot his wife. Her wife survived despite sustaining some injuries in this shooting incident. He began shooting first at her wife and then at the other patrons at the bar. There is no information has been shared about the early life of the suspect but he is reported to be a former security officer who had retired from service.

It is also shared that an employee of the Orange County District Attorney's office identified John Snowling as the retired Ventura Police Department sergeant and he was 59 years old at the time of his death. This fatal shooting incident occurred in Orange County and the authorities shot and killed the shooter in this accident. He became an officer of the Ventura Police Department in 1986 and worked there until he resigned in February 2014.