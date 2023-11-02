Headline

What Happened to Jonathan J Dunn? Former Delta co-pilot indicted For Threatening to Shoot Captain

21 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

In this report, we are going to talk about Jonathan J Dunn. According to the sources, Jonathan J Dunn is an ex-Delta co-pilot. Currently, he is stuck in a legal action. The ex-Delta co-pilot Jonathan J Dunn is accused of threatening to shoot the captain. The threat the caption multiple times. They were traveling together in flight. The name of Jonathan J Dunn is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web. People have many quarries regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, go through the page and read the full article.

What Happened to Jonathan J Dunn

According to the sources, an ex-Delta co-pilot Jonathan J Dunn accused of threatening to shoot the captain during the flight. Now, he is facing legal action. The former Delta Airlines pilot has been charged with threatening to shoot his captain. The US authorities took strict action against Jonathan J Dunn. This incident happened in August 2022 during the flight. He was appeared in court in October by a grand jury. He has been charged with threatening shoot to his captain during the flight. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Jonathan J Dunn?

Further, this incident happened when the captain asked to divert the flight. He wanted to divert a flight for a passenger who was sick. The next court hearing of Jonathan J Dunn will take place in November. Jonathan J Dunn assaulted his captain and used a sharp weapon during the flight. Jonathan J Dunn said” He will shoot his captain if he tries to divert the flight. This case is under the custody of the inspector general’s office at the Department of Transportation. The investigation against Jonathan J Dunn is still ongoing. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Moreover, not many details are revealed of the incident. CBS confirmed that Jonathan J Dunn was working at Delta Airlines as a first officer. Now, he is not a part of Delta Airlines after this incident which happened last year in October. The case is filed against Jonathan J Dunn and currently, he is facing legal action.  Jonathan J Dunn is found guilty in this incident and it is expected that he can face 20 years in prison. The next hearing is on November 16. The unexpected incident happened on October 22. The airline was going from Seattle to San Francisco. For assaulting his captain and making passenger life dangerous, he can carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

