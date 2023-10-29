What Happened to Jordan Piper? Placerville Father Pleads Guilty in Roman Lopez’s 2020 Murder

A piece of news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that a father tortured and murdered his 11-year-old son. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted a lot of attention from people as soon as it came on the internet. People are becoming very impatient to know about this news. After hearing about this incident, people have started asking many questions like why did the father kill his 11-year-old son. Have the police arrested the father for murdering his son? What charges does the law impose on a father for killing his own son and many more? But we have collected for you every information related to this entire incident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about this incident.

This incident begins when the first Californian parents lodge a missing report of their son at the police station. Taking this matter seriously, the police continued their investigation to find 11-year-old Roman Anthony Lopez. Following an investigation, police found Roman Anthony Lopez’s body hidden in a storage bin in the family’s basement. When the police searched for the person who murdered the child, in February 2021, the police charged the parents with torture and child abuse over the death of the child. Six months later, Jordan Thomas Piper, 38, and his wife, Lindsay Piper, 40, were also charged with Roman’s murder.

What Happened to Jordan Piper?

This accident shocked the people of the community. It took four years to solve this tragedy, after which Jordan Piper, his own father, confessed to the crime of causing the death of 11-year-old Roman Anthony Lopez on Thursday, October 26, 2023. After receiving the post-mortem report of the dead child, the police gave their statement to the public, saying that Roman was severely malnourished and dehydrated. The child weighed 42 pounds when he died.

His parents used to starve him and beat him very badly. In fact, not only this, it was kept zipped on his bed The law found the parents guilty of causing the death of their child and sentenced them to 15 years to life in prison for one count of murder in the second degree. Whatever information we had related to this crime, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.