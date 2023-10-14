What Happened to Jose Martin? Connecticut Couple Arrested for Accosting Landscaper

Recently, the authorities arrested a man and his partner for accosting a landscaper and telling him to ‘go back over the border. There is a video also shared on the internet related to this incident and this video is running in the trends of the internet pages. It is coming out that a couple accosted two brothers and the news of this incident is gathering a lot of attention on the internet and rapidly running over many social media pages. It is creating a great buzz on the internet and many questions are also arriving. So, we made an article and shared all the details related to this topic.

The news of this incident is coming out from Middletown, Connecticut where a couple accosted a landscaper and his brother and told them to go back over the border. Jose Martin runs a landscaping business with his brother, both of them hailing from Puerto Rico. Both brothers were at work when a couple arrived at the incident place and claimed that they were making too much noise and asked, “Are you here legally?” This news become a topic of discussion and several details remain to share, so scroll down and continue your reading.

What Happened to Jose Martin?

After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and Middletown Police Department investigators continued the investigation. The couple were identified as Sharon Bourgeois-Williams, 58, and Robert Shaw, 62. When the couple were making bitter tirades the brothers, one of them Martin decided to film them for seven minutes. In this video, William was seen pointing at the two brothers and asking, “Do you have a visa to be here? You don’t even have a visa do you, are you here legally? Are you here (legally)?” The conversation was so long and it was captured in a video that is running in the trends of the internet sites.

This incident took place on 8 October 2023 when both brothers were at work and the couple arrived or claimed that they were making too much noise and accosted them. The authorities reached the incident area on the report of harassment and they learned that residents of 39 Frisbie Street had been harassing employees of J. Martin Landscaping in the roadway for doing work at an area residence. The couple has been arrested for harassing the landscaper and the investigation is ongoing.