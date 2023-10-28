What Happened to Joshua Hunt? Gardener Found Guilty Of Being The ‘Somerset Gimp’ And Terrifying Women Driving Home

Recently, a piece of disgusting news is going viral on the internet in which it is being told that a gardener was found guilty of scaring women who go home late at night by wearing a Glimpse suit. Yes, I heard you porcupine. This news has not only attracted people’s attention but has also forced people to know about it. After this everyone is asking different types of questions about this news like why did the gardener do this. What kind of allegations have been made against the gardener and many more questions. We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. To know this news in-depth, you will have to stay till the end of the article.

According to current reports, it is being said that the name of the person who carried out this incident is Joshua Hunt and his age is 32 years. He is a self-employed gardener who works in Claverham City. But after his recent incident, he has become a topic of discussion among the people and is making a lot of headlines on the internet. If we delve deeper into this incident, we come to know that two separate incidents took place in Blaydon on May 7 and May 9. In which a woman named Lucy Lodge was going towards her home late at night when her eyes fell on the ground and she saw something strange. But this scary incident happened when she saw a man staggering and crawling on the ground.

What Happened to Joshua Hunt?

The woman said that the strange-looking man was wearing very tight and dark-colored clothes. After seeing the person like this, the woman became very nervous and found herself in danger. Similarly, another woman, not far away, became a victim of a similar incident. The woman’s name was Samantha Brown and she was going home from work with her sister-in-law and a colleague when she encountered such strange behavior on the way.

In which the woman said that a man was wearing completely black clothes and he was covering his face with a mask. She too was horrified to see that person. After committing his crime, the police immediately arrested Joshua Hunt. After a search, police recovered gray trousers and a black hooded top from him in a white Berlingo van. He testified that he did not want to harm anyone and was struggling with mental health challenges before committing his actions.