What Happened to Juan Williams? The Hill Columnist Slammed For Calling Joe Biden

In today’s article, we are going to share with you the latest news that has created a stir on the internet. Recent news has revealed that The Hill columnist has been seen criticizing the audience for calling Joe Biden the ‘third black president’. This news is rapidly going viral on the internet and is attracting a lot of people’s attention. Even people seem to be very curious to know about this news. Due to such a thing, we have collected for you every little information related to this news. Without any delay let us proceed with the article and know about this news.

Let us tell you about Juan Williams, a famous American journalist and political analyst for Fox News Channel. He is known by people all over the world and is a very respected person. Williams also worked as a White House correspondent and an editorial writer. But recently, after his news calling Joe Biden the ‘third Black president’, he has become a topic of discussion for the people.

What Happened to Juan Williams?

As we told you all in the above paragraph The Hill columnist has expressed criticism for calling Joe Biden the ‘third black president’. While sharing the reason behind doing this on social media, he has told the public that he wants to uplift “Black People.” Which also includes real help for Black America in Biden’s record. Here he began his column by telling people that Toni Morrison had “famously referred to Bill Clinton as the ‘first black president.’ Williams said that we got to see Barack Obama as the first real black president.

Williams thinks Biden is worried about bringing black voters to the polls and he himself said this. Regarding the upcoming elections in 2024, Williams thinks that his goal is to increase his support from Latino voters. This represents a good idea, although many people also seem to agree with this. But some of the remaining people seem to disagree with this. In which people have commented on how they would be able to reduce the value of a President through the lens of race. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. If we receive any more information related to this news, we will soon share it with you in the next article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.