What Happened to Justin Amash? Former Michigan Congressman Grieves Loss of Relatives Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Who is Justin Amash? Former Michigan Congressman grieves loss of relatives killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza church.

Former Congressman Justin Amash shared a heartbreaking family tragedy that occurred amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. The incident took place at the Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church, where his relatives had sought refuge, according to the New York Post.

In 2011, Justin Amash, the first Palestinian American to serve in Congress, shared his heartbreak on X (formerly Twitter), and his message resonated widely. He sadly confirmed the tragic loss of some of his relatives, including Viola and Yara, in the Israeli airstrike that struck the Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza. This attack led to significant damage to a part of the church complex. In a sincere message, Amash expressed his profound worry for his family and the Palestinian Christian community, saying, “The Palestinian Christian community has faced immense hardships. Our family is going through a great deal of pain.

What Happened to Justin Amash?

May God protect all Christians in Gaza, as well as all Israelis and Palestinians who are enduring suffering, regardless of their religion or beliefs.” Amash initially served as a Republican, representing Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, before becoming an independent in 2019, and later, a member of the Libertarian Party in 2020. Israel responded to the tragic incident by clarifying that the Christian church was not the intended target of the airstrike. Israeli officials explained that the airstrike had been aimed at a Hamas command center, which was responsible for launching rockets toward Israel. In an official statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated, “Earlier today, [Israel Defense Forces] fighter jets targeted the command and control center belonging to a Hamas terrorist group involved in launching rockets and mortars toward Israel.”



The IDF also emphasized that the command center played a critical role in carrying out attacks against Israel and housed infrastructure associated with Hamas militants. In their statement, the IDF acknowledged the damage to a church wall and the casualties resulting from the incident, while also stating that the situation was under review. The IDF accused Hamas of deliberately using Gaza residents as “human shields.” Given the escalating violence, the IDF has issued a call for civilians in the northern parts of Gaza to relocate to the southern areas.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem vehemently denounced the Israeli airstrike on its church complex in Gaza, expressing its deep outrage, as reported by The Washington Post. In Gaza, there are approximately 1,000 Christians, primarily of the Greek Orthodox denomination, living among the larger population of 2.3 million. During the 2014 Gaza conflict, around 1,000 Palestinian Muslims sought shelter from Israeli shelling in the Church of St Porphyrius, where graves suffered damage from shrapnel due to a nearby strike.