What Happened to JV of Wild 94.9? Missing Radio Host’s Struggle With Lyme Explained!

WiLD 94.9 took to its Twitter account to share with everyone about their concern as the popular personality of the radio, Jeffrey “JV” Vandergift is currently reported missing, said the San Francisco Police Department. The radio personality popular as JV who worked for Wild 94.9 and co-host of the Doghouse show for over a decade is now missing and considered at-risk, according to the police. Along with this, it was also reported that he was last spotted at around 10 PM in the 200 block of King Street near his home. Let’s find out what happened to him and how did happen.

As per the reports, his disappearance has deeply shocked many fans and friends who cherished his passionate conversations as JV during The JV Show. Since the news of his disappearance went viral on social media, his fans and loved ones are getting worried about him and how can they know about him. They are also concerned if there is any mishappening. The reports say that JV has been reported missing since Thursday night, February 23, 2023. He was last spotted at his home in the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco at around 10 PM. His family and friends are worried about him and taking social media handles to spread this news to everyone so, it could help them.

What happened to JV of Wild 94.9?

The WiLD 94.9 Twitter page wrote,” We are deeply concerned, as we know you are, that our own JV has been reported missing by the SFPD. We’re working closely with them and his wife, Natasha, who is also a dear friend and member of the WiLD 94.9 family. We are sending love, thoughts and prayers to JV and will share more information as we receive it”. With this, the San Francisco Police also shared pictures of him and urges people to help them to find him.

Most of the individuals has come forward to help his finders and if we talk about the description of him so, JV is a white man, whose height is approx 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and has several tattoos on his arms and above his right ear. According to the reports, he was last seen wearing black sweatpants. If you see him, pleas call to 911 immediately and provide them with any details concerning JV’s description. You can also provide that information at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP41.