What Happened to Kadarius Toney? Kadarius Toney Injury and Illness Update 2024

Kadarius Toney, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been sidelined by injuries since Week 13 of the NFL season. Although he was taken off the injury report ahead of the Super Bowl, he was marked as a healthy scratch for the game. Before the AFC championship game, Toney expressed frustration on his Instagram story, initially sparking speculation about his discontent with the Chiefs. However, he clarified that his comments were directed at New York Giants fans.

What Happened to Kadarius Toney?

Insider Jonathan Jones from CBS Sports disclosed that Toney’s absence from the Super Bowl was not solely due to injury concerns but also stemmed from trust issues between him and the team. Concerns have arisen within the Chiefs organization regarding Toney’s on-field performance, specifically his elevated drop rate compared to other receivers. Despite the team’s successful postseason offensive performance and the emergence of other receivers, a cautious approach was taken to avoid the potential impact of Toney’s drops in crucial moments. Kadarius Toney, born on January 27, 1999, in Mobile, Alabama, is an American football player recognized for his position as a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL).

