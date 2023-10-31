Headline

What Happened to Kane Kongg? YouTuber Jack Doherty’s Bodyguard Knocks Out a Man During Live Streaming

22 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is a piece of shocking news coming forward that the bodyguard of Jack Doherty knocks out a man during a live stream on Kick. Yes, you heard right his bodyguard Kane Kong punched a man and there is a video also surfacing over the internet about this whole incident. This video went viral in a short time period and lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds. Many are hitting the online platform to watch this viral and asking multiple queries. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about this topic and we will also talk about Jack’s bodyguard, Kane in this article.

What Happened to Kane KonggWhat Happened to Kane Kongg

Reportedly, Kane knocks out a man at an influence party as well as the YouTuber’s Halloween party. He punched one of the guests badly in his face and it became a argued topic of discussion. This incident took place on Friday 27 October 2023 and multiple clips are running on the internet related to this incident. The man had been arguing with fellow influencer Corinna Kopf at the party and the bodyguard punched him while Jack was live-streaming his event on the streaming platform Kick. Several details are left to share about this incident, so swipe up this page and continue your reading.

What Happened to Kane Kongg?

Jack Doherty is an active user of social media who has a massive number of fans on his social media pages and he is mostly known for running his Youtube channel. Recently, he shared a video of about 29 seconds on his official Twitter account and captioned “My security just knocked out a guy live on my Kick”. He also wrote “Context: they were pressing us,” on the video and this video went viral. It has been viewed more than 6.6 million times and continuously crosses a large number of fans on social media. Keep reading…

It is also coming out that the bodyguard, Kane has been arrested and the Youtube creator is also arrested with his bodyguard. It leading to His arrest is connected to a video showing him punching someone at a Halloween party and the investigation is ongoing. Kane was arrested due to his public figure status and past controversies. In this viral video, he punched someone at the party has added to the ongoing debate, with many wondering about potential legal charges. The investigation is underway and the authorities will update their reports soon. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details and we will update our article soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

