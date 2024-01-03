What Happened to Kaoru Mitoma? Roberto De Zerbi Puzzled By Kaoru Mitoma’s Inclusion in Japan

In this article, we are going to share the details of Kaoru Mitoma’s injury update and also talk about what happened to him. He is a Japanese professional footballer who has lots of fans worldwide because of his amazing gameplay performance. He plays as a left winger for the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the Japan national team. His name is currently gathering attention because of his injury and it became a topic of discussion. Many of his fans are worried for him and raising various questions, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

Reportedly, Kaoru recently sustained an ankle injury during a game played against Crystal Palace. This incident took place on 21 December 2023 and the news of his injury was officially announced by Sky Sports Premier Update. It is also said that he has been sidelined for six weeks but there is no exact details have been shared related to his current health status. Japan included him in the Asian Cup squad, surprising Brighton’s manager Roberto De Zerbi despite the injury, and many are hoping for his good health. Several details are left to share about his injury and this topic, so read completely.

What Happened to Kaoru Mitoma?

Kaoru suffered an ankle injury during Brighton & Hove Albion’s match against Crystal Palace and it happened after the 1-1 draw. He was seen leaving Selhurst Park on crutches and the game. His injury raised questions over his participation in the Asian Cup, as Japan’s playing manager included him in the squad despite the expected recovery timeline. The manager of team ‘Brighton’ also appeared worried about this unfortunate incident and being out of the game. In simple words, he suffered an ankle injury during a game on 21 December 2023 and he was forced off the field and left the stadium on crutches. Keep reading…

Kaoru Mitoma was born on 20 May 1997 in Hita, Oita, Japan. He is currently 26 years old and he is a Japanese football player. He plays as a left winger for Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion and the Japan national team. He was expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks and miss the Asian Cup but surprisingly the manager included him in Japan's final squad for the upcoming Asian Cup.