What Happened to Karin Journo? French Woman Missing From Tribe Of Nova Music Festival

Karin Journo is a French Woman. The French Woman's name is highlighted on various news channels. According to the sources, the French woman Karin Journo is missing from the Tribe of Nova Music festival. She is missing after the Hamas Attack.

If you are searching who is Karin Journo let us inform you that Karin Jurno is a French woman. She is missing from the Tribe of Nova Music festival after Hamas’s attack. The Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, in which many people died and many are still missing. In this attack, another French-Israeli woman Karin Journo is missing. She is a 24-year-old woman. As per the sources, she declined to attend the Tribe of Nova music festival after her leg breaking. Swipe up the page to know more in detail.

What Happened to Karin Journo?

Her last message took place at 8:43 on Saturday morning. She sent a last-minute message to her loved ones. She convinces her to not attend the Tribe of Nova music festival. On October 7, the Hamas attacked Israel people in over 4,000 people lost their lives. The result of the attack was too horrific. There were 1,400 Israeli people who are located near Gaza who tragically lost their precious lives. On the same day, there was a music event took place in which 260 were murdered. Scroll down the page.

Further, the French-Israeli woman's life totally changed after the Hamas attack. The woman is 24 years old whose name on Treading. Recently, her leg was broken. On October 7, 2023, she was forced for her ticket. She faced many problems. Her condition is too critical and it can estimated that how was too difficult for her at that time. As we earlier mentioned Karin Journo is a 24-year-old woman who went missing at the Tribe of Nova Music Festival. For Karin, the joyful night turned into a nightmare. Hamas opened fire at the music festival. The woman is still missing and her father Doron Journo is praying for her safe return. It is unknown whether she is alive or dead.