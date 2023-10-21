What Happened to Katie Sue Hurst? Missing S.C. Woman May Have Gotten Into Truck

In this article, we are going to talk about Katie Sue. According to the sources, the South Carolina woman has been missing since October 13. Currently, her missing news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming a hot topic on the internet. People are massively searching for the missing woman Katie Sue. Further, Katie Sue’s missing has gone viral on various social media platforms. People are shaping their interest to know about the missing woman in detail. If you are interested in knowing about Katie Sue’s missing news in detail go through the page and read the full article. Read more in the next section.

What Happened to Katie Sue Hurst?

Furthermore, the Rock Hill Police Department shared the photo of the missing woman Katie Sue on October 20, 2023. The moment Katie Sue’s missing news was shared on X/ Twitter it went viral and left people shocked. The department wants to know the details of the missing vehicle which was also involved in the disappearance of Katie Sue. Recently, the department has been trying to get information on the truck whose connection is to Katie Sue’s disappearance. The mysterious truck’s model is identified as a 2011-13 model chrome blue metallic Ford F-150 Lariat Crew. Swipe up the page.

Let's shed light on her physical appearance. The missing woman's name is identified as Katie Sue Hurst. The woman is 32 years old and has been missing since October 13. The missing woman is from Chester County. Moreover, she is 5 feet 10 inches tall and her weight is around 230 lbs, her eyes and hair color are brown. During the missing time, the woman Katie Sue wore blue jeans, brown boots, and a burgundy tank top. Katie Sue's last location is in the area of East White Street in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Her missing news was first shared by Benjamin D Pitts through a social media post. The community is praying for her safe and fast return. The investigation is still ongoing.