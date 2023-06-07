What Happened to Kato Lubwama? Ugandan Comedian Died Of Heart Attack

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Kato Lubwama Death, Former MP allegedly succumbed to complications. Find out more about the passing of Kato Lubwama. Kato Lubwama, also known as Kato Lubwama Mivule, was a prominent Ugandan actor, comedian, playwright, and former member of parliament. The news is going viral over the internet. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Former Rubaga South Member of Parliament, Kato Lubwama, has tragically passed away. The Ugandan comedian’s death was attributed to a heart attack from his long-standing heart condition. On June 7, at Stana Medical Centre in Bunamwaya, Lubwama reportedly succumbed to complications related to his ailment. The news of his untimely death has left a blank in the hearts of many who admired his talent and charisma. Kato Lubwama, who sadly died, was 52 years old at his demise. Born on August 16, 1970, Lubwama was not alone in this world, as he had a twin. Tragically, his twin brother, Isaac Wasswa, had also passed away several years before Lubwama’s untimely death.

What Happened to Kato Lubwama?

People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case.

The passing of Kato Lubwama has left his family in mourning. The sudden and tragic news shocked many individuals in the entertainment and political spheres, prompting some to rush to Stana Medical Center in Bunamwaya, where Lubwama took his last breath. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.