What Happened to Keenan Allen? Keenan Allen Injury and Illness Update 2023

Today, we are going to share the details of Keenan Allen’s injury because this topic is continuously running on the internet trending and creating a great buzz. He is an American football wide receiver player who plays for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. He generated so many fans around the world through his gameplay performance. After the news of his injury came out, many of his fans and admirers were worried for him and multiple questions were arriving in people’s minds. Let us know what happened to him, and we will try to share all the details related to this topic.

Keenan is reportedly facing concerns about his availability for Week 15 due to a heel injury. Yes, you heard right, he suffered an ankle injury during the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 14, although Allen played the majority of the offensive snaps. He played well in the last game and had a great season in 2023 with 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. It is also reported that he did not participate in the practice sessions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. His team, the Los Angeles Chargers, officially shared that he will not play on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, as his current status has him marked as “out” on the injury report.

What Happened to Keenan Allen?

If we talk about himself, Keenan Alexander Allen is her birth name but she is mostly known as Keenan. Born on 27 April 1992 in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, he became a successful American football player. He plays as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. He attended the Northern Guilford and finished his education at the University of California, Berkeley where he plays for the California Golden Bears (Cal) football. Currently, no information is emerging related to his personal life. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

The details about his net worth are not available but it is estimated around $2.5 million. Many of his fans are waiting for his back in the game but the further updates are not shared yet. His name is making headlines because of his absence from the game due to a heel injury. It is reported that he has been ruled out for Week 15 due to his injury and it will be the first game that he not play in this season.