What Happened to Kenneth Darlington? American Attorney Detained in Panama For Killing Two Eco Protesters Blocking Highway

In a shocking incident, Kenneth Darlington, a 77-year-old lawyer and professor, shot and killed two environmental protesters in Panama City who were blocking a highway. He was caught on camera walking up to the protesters and shooting them dead. Darlington was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon in La Espiga, Panama. He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm after a 2-hour hearing. The lawyer for both victims, both teachers, was Eliecer Plicett.

What Happened to Kenneth Darlington

Lawyer and professor Darlington, who is a dual US and Panamanian citizen, is believed to have shot and killed a man on November 8 in the Chame area of Panama City, 55 miles away from the capital. CCTV footage shows a gray-haired and glasses-wearing man walking up to the highway barrier, arguing with protesters, pointing his finger, and then grabbing a gun and opening fire. One man was killed and another was taken to a medical facility in the nearby town of San Carlos, according to The Times. Other videos showed the gunman being taken away in a police car, and people gathered around the bodies on the road.

What Happened to Kenneth Darlington?

Darlington, who lives in the Paitilla neighborhood in Panama City, reportedly said to other passengers as he stepped out of his car, “This stops now.” He was born in Colon, Panama, and was on his way back to the interior of the country after running some errands in the La Chorrera area when he got stuck in a roadblock, according to local media reports. He has a court date in Panama City on November 15. Newsroom Panama reports that Darlington was arrested in 2005 after a raid on his home in Panama City, where he was found to have several assault weapons, including AK-47s and M-16s.

Millions of people are watching the shocking video of lawyer and professor Darlington gunning down two eco-protesters who were blocking a road in Panama. A lot of people are saying that because of his age, Darlington will probably get a home arrest instead of jail time. But since he has a criminal record going back to 2005, it’s causing a lot of anger. He was later released on bail after claiming the military guns were a collection. He was also linked to a financier named Marc Harris who was convicted of money laundering and being a tax evader in 2004 and got 17 years in prison. According to a Facebook page belonging to the suspect, he was a college teacher and went to FSU and ISEA Universidad Panama.

