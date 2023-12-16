What Happened to Kenny Omega? AEW’s Kenny Omega Reveals He’s Injured

In this article, we will talk about Tyson Smith, whose name has been gaining popularity for the last few days and emerging that he was injured recently. He is a Canadian-born professional wrestler performing in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He is also an active user of social media and he shares multiple pictures of his daily life. He has so many fans around the whole who are worried about his health and continuously hitting the online platforms to know more. Let us continue your reading to know more related to his injury and we will also talk about himself, so read continuously and completely.

Recently, he shared a picture on his official social media account and announced his injury. He also shared a statement and revealed the reason behind taking a break. He revealed that he is out indefinitely due to diverticulitis. Let’s talk about his disease, a stomach condition that occurs when small raised sacs (diverticula) develop in your digestive tract. He tried to tough it out but after feeling unwell for a week he had to see a doctor. This impacts their wrestling plans, which include a tag team title match called World’s End. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

What Happened to Kenny Omega?

It is reported that he officially confirmed through a post on his social media on Saturday 16 December 2023 that he is taking leave due to health issues. He also mentioned in the post that he was trying to recover from the pain until it increased a lot, expressing gratitude that doctors caught the problem in time. Further, he had been feeling unwell for a week, including before the match set with Ethan Page on 4 December 2023. Subsequently, he sought medical help and was diagnosed with diverticulitis. Other AEW stars including Adam Cole, MJF, and Bryan Danielson have also been dealing with injuries, which has affected AEW’s plans for upcoming events. Keep reading…

Kenny has around 605k followers on his Instagram account where he shared the post of his injury. It has garnered a total of 123,579 likes and rapidly running on the top of social media. His real name is Tyson Smith but he is mostly known by his ring name Kenny Omega. He is a Canadian-born professional wrestler. He was born on 16 October 1983 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Presently, he is 40 years old and getting attention because of his injury. We will update you after fetching any other report related to this topic. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more art