What Happened to Kenny Pickett? Steelers lose QB Kenny Pickett to Rib Injury Update

Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has already faced one injury earlier in the season, playing just one week after sustaining a knee injury. Now, Pickett’s availability for the Steelers is in jeopardy due to another ailment. This article provides an update on Pickett’s status following his exit from Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including his rib injury and its effects on the team. Kenny Pickett (born June 6, 1998) is a professional American football quarterback currently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers (NFL) in the NFL. Pickett played college football at the University of Pittsburgh (U.S.A.). In his senior season, Pickett was named to the College Football Hall of Fame as a freshman. Pickett was also named to the College All-American Team. In addition, Pickett was honored with the Johnny Unitas Gold Arm Award, a prestigious award given to the top quarterback in college football. Pickett’s outstanding play at the college level attracted the attention of many NFL scouts. As a result, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickett with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is a testament to the high expectations the team has for Pickett. Pickett’s ascension from college phenom to NFL quarterback is a thrilling story for both Pickett and the Steelers. What Happened to Kenny Pickett?

Pittsburgh Steeler quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a rib injury in the team’s Week 8 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, resulting in his departure from the game. Pickett was replaced in the game by his backup, former Steeler and Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky. Pickett completed 10 of his attempts for 73 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The 2023 season has been a productive one for Pickett, as he has guided the team to 4-2 records with a total of 1,257 pass completions, 5 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. The nature of the rib injury and Pickett’s return remains a mystery, prompting concern among both Steeler fans and the coaching staff.

