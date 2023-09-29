What Happened To Kevin Mason? Murder suspect Kevin Mason arrested in South St. Paul

In this article, we are going to talk about Kevin Mason who was arrested as a murder suspect and was accidentally released from jail after two weeks. After getting mistakenly released, he was again detained by the authorities, and there is an investigation is ongoing. The news of this incident is running on the top of the internet sites and many social media users are continuously hitting the search engine to know more. Lots of questions are arising in people’s minds, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information regarding this topic.

According to the sources, a Minneapolis murder suspect was released two weeks ago and again behind bars. Earlier this month, he was mistakenly released from the Indianapolis jail and now again has been arrested. He was arrested on Wednesday in South St. Paul by the U.S. Marshal Service and identified as Kevin Mason. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana shared a statement about the Kevin Mason arrest and it was stated by Eddie M. Frizell, U.S. Marshal for the District of Minnesota. He was recaptured by the authorities and this news is making headlines. Many details still remain to share, so keep continue your reading to know more.

What Happened Kevin To Mason?

He was initially arrested on 11 September 2023 as a murder suspect and was inadvertently let out of jail two days later. He was detained by the authorities however he was freed two days later on 13 September 2023 at about 11:05 a.m. Later his release from jail, a warrant was issued at 5:30 pm for his arrest. He was arrested at about p.m. on the 900 block of Summit Avenue and no one was injured at the time of his arrest. Now, he is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Dontevius Catchings in the Shiloh Temple parking lot in June of 2021.

He was charged with the murder of Catchings. He shot Dontevius Catching to death during a funeral ceremony in the parking lot of a Minneapolis church. This incident happened in 2021 and he needed a lawyer to represent him, but one could not be found. The victim was going to attend a mutual friend’s funeral. This gunfire incident broke out during a visitation for a man who died in a shootout in front of a downtown Minneapolis nightclub. Recently, he was arrested on 11 September but mistakenly released by the authorities. Now, he has been again arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. We will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.