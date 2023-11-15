What Happened to Kimberley Baker Guillemet? Judge Bans Use of Samuel Haskell’s Face Pics Despite Allowing Photographer

A piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that on November 13, 2023, a man named Samuel Haskell was convicted because he murdered his wife and mother-in-law. Yes, you heard it right. This matter is spreading like wildfire on the internet. There is a lot of curiosity about this accident. People also want to know many types of questions like why did the person kill his wife and in-laws. What did the law tell the person after committing this accident? We have collected for you every information related to this incident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about this incident.

As we have already told you a person named Samuel Haskell committed the crime of killing his wife and mother-in-law on November 13, 2023. When the police got information about this incident, they took the matter seriously and started their investigation. After investigation, the police revealed to the public the identity of the murders committed by Samuel Haskell. In which the police said that Samuel Haskell killed his 37-year-old wife Mei along with his in-laws and father-in-law YanXiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 72.

What Happened to Kimberley Baker Guillemet?

Police said that Samuel Haskell lived in Tarzana with his three children and wife. Police are continuing their strict investigation into this case and have started finding some evidence, the first of which is why the last accused murdered his family members. Due to the seriousness of the situation, Haskell, 35, was ordered held without bond by Judge Guilmette. After this, a photographer was allowed inside the courtroom but later said that Haskell’s face could not be shown in the photographs.

This incident has shocked the people of the Tarzana community. Another thing that has come to light from this incident is that the accused hired four laborers to remove black garbage bags from his residence the day after killing his victims. Not only this, he also gave $500 to the workers to remove the bags full of dead bodies. After brutally murdering his family, the law will expose Samuel Haskell for a series of crimes he has committed. Till now, only this news related to Samuel Haskell has come out, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.