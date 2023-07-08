What Happened to Kirsty Ward? Irish Woman Found Dead in Salou Hotel, Obituary

In this article, we are going to talk about Kirsty Ward. The breaking news is coming that she is no more. Her demise news left everyone shocked. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kirsty Ward. People have very eager to know about her in detail. People also want to know how she died. There are many questions raised after her death. Stay connected to know more.

What Happened to Kirsty Ward?

Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. The 36-year-old Irish woman who was found strangled to death at a hotel on a Spanish holiday resort has been named and pictured for the first time.

Further, she has one child. This incident occurred last Sunday in Spain while she was on her holiday. She was a staff member of the Magnolia Hotel. She was lying in a hallway. The suspect was also caught by the police department. The killer was a 30-year-old man. He knew her. Kirsty Ward from Dublin was found deceased at a hotel in the popular holiday hotspot Salou, 70 miles south of Barcelona, on Sunday night last week. The killer’s name is still unknown.