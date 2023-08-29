What Happened to Kory Ouellette? Man Dies After Car Crash on Puritan Road in Salem

Recently, a terrible car crash incident happened in which a person passed away and the dead person is identified as Kory Ouellette. It is said that this crash was terrible and this news is running on the top of the internet and news channels. Lots of people are hitting search engine platforms to know the details surrounding the tragic incident and many questions are raising in the people’s minds related to this incident, so we made an article and also shared all the details like what happened to him, the cause of his death and more in this article.

This incident took place in Salem, Massachusetts at about 06:20 pm on Sunday evening 27 August 2023. In this accident, a 20-year-old individual passed away and it was a single car accident. After this crash incident, police reported this incident and responded to Puriton Road in light of a severe motor collision in which a lone car was involved. The 20-year-old person is identified as Kory Ouellette and he died in a car accident. He was driving his vehicle at the time of this horrifying accident and many theories of this accident are still unfolding. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

What Happened to Kory Ouellette?

Criminal Investigation Division and the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing thier investigation and investigating the circumstances surrounding this crash. Police shared reports that Kory sustained major injuries in this crash and succumbed to his life. It was a collision between a lone car and a motor vehicle. He was driving his vehicle at the time of this crash incident and he was involved in this single-car crash. It happens on Puritan Road in Salem located in Massachusetts. His vehicle is identified as a blue vehicle and it came to rest in the hedges of a home on the road.

There was a sizable hole in the windshield glass on his vehicle. There is not much information has been shared about the personal details of the deceased person and related to this accident. He lost his life after getting seriously injured in this incident but the exact reason behind this accident is still unknown. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet.