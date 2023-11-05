Headline

What Happened to Kristi Goncalves? Idaho Murder Victim’s Mom Calls For Daeath Penalty For Suspect

11 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

In a heartfelt appeal for justice, Kaylee Goncalves’ mother, Kristi Goncalves, expressed her grief over the death of her daughter Kaylee Goncalves and called for the defendant Bryan Kohberger to be punished with the death penalty, according to The Sun. It has been nearly a year since the grisly discovery of the four bodies in the Moscow, Idaho residence, and Goncalves and her family are still grappling with the devastating loss of their only child.

What Happened to Kristi Goncalves

On November 13th, 2022, police discovered the bodies of two University of Idaho students at an off-campus home in Moscow. The bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, 22, and her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, were found in the home, along with the bodies of Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. All four victims had been knifed to death with military-grade knives late at night. Six weeks later, police arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28, a grad student in criminology at Washington State University. Despite DNA evidence at the crime scene being almost identical to Kohberger’s, he entered a plea of not guilty. Kohberger is charged with four counts of murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

What Happened to Kristi Goncalves?

Kathi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mom, spoke to NewsNation and said she wants justice for her daughter. She wants the prosecutors to do whatever it takes to get the death penalty. She and her husband are worried that if Kohberger is found guilty, he’ll be famous for his intelligence, which they don’t want. She said she can’t even go near Kaylee’s room anymore. The court process has been slow and the trial has been postponed indefinitely. The FBI came back to the Moscow house for more tests, and the Goncalves family was instrumental in stopping the university from tearing down the house where the tragedy happened. They thought it could be used as evidence later, and that’s when the modeling process started.

The university said that the house won’t be torn down this semester, despite the defense and the prosecution voting to do so. Bryan’s legal team got a big win when the judge told them to hand over DNA evidence that links him to the murders by December 1st. The prosecution used genetic genealogy to find out who he was, using sites like Ancestry, 23andMe, and more. The defense has questioned these methods and plans to fight them in court. They said that Kohberger went to the house about 12 times before the murders and tried to reach out to some victims on social media. His phone was shut off during the night of the murders when it’s thought the crime happened. He entered a not-guilty plea in May.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

vital synergy keto pills side effects
cbd gummies panama city beach
vaping cbd for sleep
generic high blood pressure medications
cbd cooking products online
blood pressure medication without thrombocytopenia
antibiotics and cbd gummies
can i take cialis with blood pressure medication
how much weight do you lose with colonoscopy prep
cbd kush muscle pain
foods to avoid for premature ejaculation
dubai penis enlargement
keto diet pills that actually work
can cbd gummies help with sex
can nerve damage cause erectile dysfunction
does olive oil help you lose weight
foods to boost male libido
bradley cooper cbd gummies reviews
penis enlargo at jamacan stone
truth about male enhancement drugs
premature ejaculation clinic brisbane
cbd gummies for anxiety attacks
where to buy anamax male enhancement
best diet for erectile dysfunction
male enhancement spray at target
penis enlargement fast
list of recalled losartan blood pressure medications
how do doctors test for erectile dysfunction
cbd oil for lower back pain
blood pressure medication take at night or morning
high blood pressure medication and swollen ankles
potassium pills blood pressure management
meal plan for 30 days to lose weight
cbd oul help you sleep
blood pressure price in mercury drug
prescription diet pills qnexa
safe blood pressure medication when pregnant
what to eat on keto diet pills
herbs that enhance male orgasm
one shot keto pills dosage
do bcaas help you lose weight
vigrx plus official site uk
weight loss premature ejaculation
zoloft premature ejaculation treatment
superman pill male enhancement
four hands active male enhancement
how to treat premature ejaculator
using vicks vapor rub for penis enlargement
what do diet pills do to you
keto pills and diabetes
male libido shot
how to use cbd for premature ejaculation
how to keep your sex drive longer
hemp gummies 60 count
penis enlargement dvd
vape vs sublingual cbd oil for pain
male honey enhancement
premature ejaculation personal story
best male enhancement pills sold in gas stations
trt causing premature ejaculation
what drug increases male libido
nyc penis enlargement
does zinc increase sex drive
working on finding penis enlargement
where to get viagra in vegas
10 best male enhancement pills
troy aikmans male enhance pill
what is viagra connect
can meditation cure premature ejaculation
sex drive instructions
Cbd And Rem Sleep
Cbd Tablets For Pain Uk
What Type Of Cbd Works Best Tor Anxiety
Sugar Free Cbd Gummy Bears 1000mg
How To Ship Cbd Products With Woocommerce
Liberty Cbd Gummy Bears Where To Buy
Temperature Limit For Cbd Products
Pure Cbd Product
Wana Cbd Thc 1 1 Gummies Strain
Pain Bomb With Cbd Oil
scientific studies on cbd oil for pain relief
does wellbutrin increase male libido
alpha boost male enhancement pills
how long does cbd gummy stay in your system
does cbd help anxiety and stress
more sex driven okcupid
sparoom cbd oil review sleep roll on
what is the dosage of cbd for sleep
adderall side effects of sex drive in men
does running increase your sex drive
cbd gummies co to jest
lipo fat burner pills
what is the shark tank brand keto diet pill
male enhancement before andafter
maximum steel male enhancement
fda approved all natural male enhancement supplement
psychological erectile dysfunction medicine
murugu herbal clinic premature ejaculation
cbd is it good for sleep
does smoking weed increase male libido