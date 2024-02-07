What Happened to LaMelo? LaMelo Ball’s Official Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game

We are going to share the injury update of LaMelo whose absence from the game raised many questions. He is an American professional basketball player and he has missed the last six games due to his injury. He plays as a point guard for the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and he generated a large number of fans around the through his amazing gameplay performances. Now, his fans are worried about his health and hitting search engines to get more details. Let us discuss what happened to him and also talk about him in detail in this article.

According to the news, LaMelo was injured recently and he is not playing games for the team. He has been absent from the last five games because of his injury identified as Right Ankle Tendinopathy and not playing due to his injury. Reportedly, he was injured on 26 January 2024 and he suffered a right ankle sprain during a game against the Houston Rockets. He is presently dealing with the injury on his right foot that happened when he attempted a layup over Paolo Banchero in the second quarter on 26 January. From the day when he was injured, he has missed a total of five games. Read on…

What Happened to LaMelo?

If we talk about himself, his birth name is LaMelo LaFrance Ball and he was born on 22 August 2001 in Anaheim, California, United States. He studied at Chino Hills High School and became a successful basketball player. He is a talented American basketball player and he plays for the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He is presently 22 years old. He is a beloved son of LaVar and Tina Ball, who were also former college basketball players. He is best known for his playing skills and amazing game performances. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

After this injury incident, he was sidelined from the game and remains sidelined. Now, the question arises "When LaMelo joins the team and returns to the game". However, no details have been shared related to his current health status and it is not confirmed when he will recover from his right ankle injury. His fans and team are praying for his recovery and waiting for his comeback to the team. His name is making headlines due to his injury and we have mentioned all the available details above in this article.