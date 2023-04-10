What Happened to Lan Malone? 52 year-old Gateshead Man Missing From The Glenwood Gardens

Recently the name Ian Malone has come on the internet and now this name is gaining huge attention from people as police have launched a search after he went missing. Ian Malone is 52 years old and he went missing from the Glenwood Gardens neighborhood of the Low Fell. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are inquisitive to know about him and his missing incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, a 52-year-old man went missing on 7 April 2023, Friday at around 8 am from the Glenwood Gardens neighbourhood. Currently, police are investigating the case and now police are asking for any information that can help them find him. Police have reportedly become concerned for his well-being as they have said that he has not been heard from since then. It is very sad news for his family and now his family is worried about him and whether he is fine or not. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Lan Malone?

According to the report, a missing man is described as a white male of medium build, around 5ft in height, with a bald head. He is usually clean-shaven but sometimes has a goatee beard. Lan is to be wearing black jogger bottoms with a blue jumper and black gilet. He also often wears glasses. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Police request the people if anyone knows about him then call 101 immediately quoting log NP-20230407-1045.