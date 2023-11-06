What Happened to Larry Jordan? Joe Rogan Asserts Michael Jordan’s Brother Was ‘Killer Player, f**king Good

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating information about the brother of Michael Jordan. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Robbin Bain is remembered by her daughter, Lara McLanahan, her other daughter, Dina Nemeth, her husband, Alexander Guadieri, stepson Alexandre Guadieri, and six beloved grandchildren. Larry Jordan is a businessman, basketball executive, and former pro basketball player. He’s notably known as the older sibling of the basketball icon Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan was renowned for his unwavering competitiveness and his refusal to back away from any challenge on the basketball court. He clinched six NBA Championships and numerous other accolades due to his relentless drive to be the most dominant player on the court. However, ‘His Airness’ wasn’t the sole athlete in his family. Jordan consistently acknowledged his brothers for instilling a competitive spirit in him. While Michael rose to stardom and went on to become the NBA’s all-time great, his elder brother Larry Jordan never had the opportunity to taste that success. Some individuals close to both Larry and Mike always contended that the older brother possessed just as much talent as the younger one.

What Happened to Larry Jordan?

On the basketball court, Larry could execute the same moves as Michael, and the two siblings frequently engaged in spirited arguments. In one of his podcast episodes, Joe Rogan made a reference to Larry, stating, “Michael Jordan’s brother, a lot of Michael’s moves, you’d see his brother do. I don’t know what happened with him professionally. I don’t have the details. But his brother was an exceptional player. That guy was truly outstanding.” With Michael standing tall at six feet eight inches, he held a significant height advantage over Larry, who measured at 5 feet 8 inches. During their games, Mike mentioned that he and his brother often engaged in intense arguments that sometimes escalated into physical altercations.

According to their parents, Larry was considered the superior athlete even in comparison to Michael. Fans often speculated about the potential impact on the NBA if both Jordan brothers had played together, especially because Michael frequently acknowledged Larry’s equal talent. This segment of the ‘JRE’ podcast received numerous comments from fans on the internet. A fan commented, “His brother served in the Army for many years and currently works for Michael. Thanks for his service.” Another fan chimed in, “Michael even admitted that his brother was more skilled than him.” Another fan’s comment read, “Larry Jordan is the reason why Michael achieved greatness. If Larry had been taller, he would have been an NBA superstar too.” Another user commented, “He mentioned that he could never defeat his brother, and it really bothered him. Eventually, Jordan’s height advantage kicked in, and he began to win against his brother. He felt that if he could beat his brother, he could beat anyone.”