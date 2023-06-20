What Happened to Larry Myers? 600-Lb Life Star Dies Soon After Celebrating 49th birthday

It is very painful to announce that Larry Myers has passed away. He was a 600-Lb Life star who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 49. He was a very amazing person since his sudden demise news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Larry Myers was a very talented person who was better known as a Buttermilk Biscuit. He was a gospel singer who seemed on the show during season 10. When he appeared on the TLC show, he weighed 940 pounds and was bedbound. Unlike most people who seem on the show, his time on the show was not his first attempt to lose the extra weight. He was a very amazing person who is very dedicated to his work and he achieved a huge respect in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

What Happened to Larry Myers?

The reality star celebrated his 49th birthday on June 10, 2023, three days before his demise. Larry Myers took his last breath on 13 June 2023, Tuesday when he was 49 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by many of his family members on Facebook while tagging him in their posts. Since his passing news went out many people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, He had been suffering from asthma about a month ago but the exact cause of his death has been not made public. He was a very talented person who made his career by himself and we will be missed by his close ones. His goddaughter, Sonya Hines-Hall, made a GoFundMe page to help the family raise funds for the singer’s funeral. Since his passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platform. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.