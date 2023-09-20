What Happened to Le Roux Malan? All Black Visits Le Roux Malan in Hospital

Namibia’s Le Roux Malan suffered a serious leg injury during the match against New Zealand. The injury occurred while he was trying to tackle the other team’s player. The player’s leg bent painfully, and Le Roux was forced to leave the field on a stretcher. Doctors and nurses rushed to the scene to help him, and a cart was used to carry him off the field. He was given oxygen to ease the pain. After the injury, doctors performed a surgical procedure to repair Le Roux’s leg. It is said that Le Roux will require a long time to recover. It is estimated that it will take four to six months before he can play rugby again. Namibian fans are praying for the speedy recovery of Le Roux.

Le Roux Malan is a Namibian rugby union player. He currently plays center for New England free jacks in Major league rugby. Born in Paarl Boys' High School in Namibia, Le Roux went on to study at the University of Cape Town, where he played Varsity Cup for Ikey Tigers. He has been a part of various teams, including the Sharks XV of 2019 and the New England Free Jacks of 2022. Apart from playing in the U.S. for the free jacks, Le Roux also plays international rugby for Namibia.