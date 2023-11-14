What Happened to Leaf LZZ? Brooklyn-Based Rapper Leaf LZZ Passed Away, Family

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating information about Leaf LZZ. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Leaf LZZ, at the age of 27, met a tragic end when he was fatally shot in Burlington, Vermont, alongside another individual, Anthony R. Smith Jr. The Brooklyn-based rapper Leaf LZZ, aged 27, met a tragic end when he was fatally shot on a Sunday night in Burlington, Vermont, alongside another individual, Anthony R. Smith Jr. The incident unfolded in the Old North End neighborhood, prompting police response following residents’ reports of gunshots. Anthony R. Smith Jr. was discovered deceased at the scene, while Leaf LZZ, born Khalif M. Jones, sustained serious injuries and later succumbed at the UVM Medical Center.

Authorities suspect the shooting to be drug-related, and investigations are currently underway. Leaf LZZ, recognized for his contributions to the drill rap genre and notable tracks like “No Twirl Zone,” leaves behind a legacy. The Vermont State Police are actively probing the circumstances of his death, and the community mourns the loss of this talented rapper. The incident has also sparked concerns about Vermont’s escalating drug crisis, prompting discussions on addressing it as a paramount public safety and public health issue in the state.

What Happened to Leaf LZZ?

The tragic demise of Leaf LZZ, the 27-year-old rapper from Brooklyn, unfolded in Burlington, Vermont, in a distressing incident. On a Sunday night, Leaf LZZ, aka Khalif M. Jones, was discovered alongside Anthony R. Smith Jr., both victims of gunshot wounds. Police responded to gunfire reports on Decatur Street, revealing the aftermath of a drug-related crime.



While Smith Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, Leaf LZZ sustained severe injuries, ultimately succumbing at the UVM Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities probing potential connections between this incident and other crimes that transpired that night, including arson and additional reports of gunfire in different locations. Leaf LZZ, a notable figure in the drill rap scene with tracks like “No Twirl Zone” and collaborations with other artists, leaves a significant void. The circumstances of his death have shocked the community, and fans are expressing their grief on social media. Beyond the personal tragedy, the incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of drug-related violence in Vermont.

As investigations progress, the community mourns the loss of a talented artist and grapples with the wider implications of this unfortunate event. Leaf LZZ, whose real name was Khalif M. Jones, stood as a 27-year-old drill rapper originating from Brooklyn, New York. Making waves in the music industry, he garnered acclaim for his influential contributions to the drill rap genre, a style that initially emerged in Chicago and later made its mark in New York. The breakthrough for Leaf LZZ arrived with the release of the widely recognized track “No Twirl Zone” in 2020, showcasing his unique style and lyrical skill.

Addressing themes associated with street life, gang dynamics, and firearm use in his music, Leaf LZZ collaborated with various artists throughout his career, including Eli Fross, Fivio Foreign, Ace NumaFive, and Jess Gasoline. His substantial presence on YouTube, particularly with music videos like “No Twirl Zone,” amassed millions of views, playing a pivotal role in his industry ascent. Leaf LZZ’s talent and impact within the drill rap scene solidified his position as a formidable presence, leaving behind a musical legacy that resonates strongly with his fan base.