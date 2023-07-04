What Happened to Leandro De Niro? Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Passed Away at 19

We are going to share this saddened news with our great grief that Leandro is no more and his demise news is getting so much attention on the internet. After his death, Robert De Niro was left ‘deeply distressed’ over his demise and his death news broke the hearts of family members, friends, and loved ones. He was a US-based actor and a popular personality. He was most famous for being the grandson of Robert De Niro. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and also talk more related to his demise in this article.

His death news was announced by his mother, Drena De Niro through the medium Instagram. It is shared that he died quite recently and this news was shared in an Instagram post with a picture of him. She wrote in the caption about his death news and she expressed her love for him. Later this news was made public and many popular sites covered his death news. According to the reports, he was discovered dead on Sunday afternoon 2 July 2023 in his million-dollar apartment located in New York City. Scroll down this article to know more about his death and himself.

What Happened to Leandro De Niro?

First, we are clear that the cause of his death is not shared yet. His death news is heartbreaking and shocking news for his family and loved ones. There are multiple rumors are flowing on the internet sites that explain the cause of his demise but not much information has been shared related to his exact death cause. Currently, no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. Our sources on the fetch to collect more information about his death cause. We will update our article after getting more details about his death cause.

His complete name was Leandro De Niro Rodriguez but he was mostly known as Leandro. He was born on 25 June 2004 in the U.S. and he belongs to an American family. Social media is flooded with tributes for his demise and lots of popular personalities are sharing their condolence for his demise. Robert Anthony De Niro is an American actor, Leandro was his grandson and now he is broken down by his loss. It is also shared that there is an investigation is also ongoing but not much information has been shared yet. We will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.