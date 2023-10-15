What Happened to LeElle Slifer? Devastated American Whose Family Might be Slaughtered by Hamas

Recently, a shocking incident seems to be going viral on the internet in which it is being told that an American family was captured by Hamas. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted the attention of people all over the world, after which everyone is becoming curious to know about this news. Even after hearing this news, people started asking many questions like how the American family was tortured. How did he survive all this and many more questions? But we have collected the answers to all the questions for you. To know more deeply about this news, stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that an American family was taken hostage by Hamas and later that family was murdered. We know you must have been stunned after hearing this. This incident was not only narrated by this American family member but also encouraged to share photos and videos of the brutal attacks. As you all know, Israel has declared war on Hamas after the terrorist group launched a large-scale attack on the Jewish State last weekend. On Friday, officials from both sides said that Hamas had killed more than 1,300 Israeli civilians. On the other hand, more than 1,500 Palestinians have also been killed in Israel’s retaliatory attacks. However, it is estimated that Hamas has still kept 150 people captive.

What Happened to LeElle Slifer?

If we look closely at the incident, a video of hostages with Hamas terrorists has surfaced in which you can see his mother’s cousin Kinneret. But two days later, the video was recorded again in which it is seen showing Kinneret’s lifeless body. The audience watching this video got goosebumps because it was indeed a very horrifying incident. Kinneret’s extended family included her son Alon, daughter-in-law Yarden, granddaughter Geffen, and daughter Carmel.

Slifer told the audience that terrorists broke into their home and dragged all the family members outside, but that didn't end there, the terrorists also put Alon and Yarden in a car. Slipher was separated from her daughter and husband in order to go into hiding. She said that Alon and Geffen hid in the field with a 3-year-old little girl for 24 hours. After which they all returned to the kibbutz.