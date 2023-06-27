What Happened to Lew Palter die? ‘Titanic’ Actor Lew Palter Dies of Lung Cancer at 94

We feel sad to share that a very well-known personality Lew Palter is no more. He was known for his iconic scene in Titanic film. Currently. his death news is becoming a hot topic on every social media headline. His demise news left everyone in shock. People have very eager to know how he died. What was his cause of death? People also want to know whether it was his natural death or died due to illness. There are many questions are rasing after his death. Netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Lew Palter. We will try to cover all the details of this news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the iconic star movie “Titanic” actor Lew Palter died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. He was born on November 3, 1928. He was a very famous American film, television, and stage actor. His popularity was gained after his work on the 1997 film Titanic. He was mostly known for playing Isidor Straus’s role in the 1997 iconic film “Titanic” in which he died with his wife. His complete name is Leon Louis Palter. Reportedly, he passed away on May 21, 2023. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He had a bachelor’s degree in Doctor Philosophy from Northwestern University.

What Happened to Lew Palter die?

He worked in various famous films. He has one child and his wife’s name is Nancy Palter. Further, he was a longtime member of CalArts School of Theater Faculty. He also played Det. Clark in seven episodes of the American drama television series Delvecchio, and guest-starred on The Doris Day Show. He also appeared in the Films The Steagle, First Monday in October, and Titanic. Despite his acting career, he was struggling with health-related issues. His demise news was first shared on its social media account by the CalArts School of Theater.

If you are searching that how he died so let us tell you that he was battling for a long time with Lung cancer. Lung cancer is the cause of his death. Palter passed away of lung cancer at his Los Angeles home on May 21, 2023. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. In 2013, he retired from the CalArts School of Theater faculty. He was in the Hollywood industry for a long time. His acting skills were very high. Many big celebrities are paying tribute to the late actor Palter. May his soul rest in peace.