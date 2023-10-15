What Happened to Lily Calo? Dean McDermott Captured Holding Hands With Rumored gf While Ex-Eife Tori

Recent reports have revealed that Dean McDermott was captured holding hands with his alleged girlfriend while ex-wife Tori Spelling was taking the kids out to lunch. This news attracted a lot of attention from netizens, after which this news spread all over the Internet. Netizens were very excited to know about this news. Due to this, we have collected all the information related to this news for you. If you also want to know this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As you all know, Dean McDermott is a very famous Canadian actor who is making a lot of headlines on the internet these days with the news of him joining hands with his recently arrived girlfriend. The 56-year-old actor and Lily Calo were spotted together arriving at the Department of Social Services in Los Angeles on Tuesday. McDermott was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans and had white envelopes in his hand with which he was going to the government office for some work. People are asking why both were spotted at the same place. Answering this question, let us tell you that both Dean and Tori are going through a financial crisis, which is why Dean was captured while visiting the welfare office.

What Happened to Lily Calo?

On the other hand, on October 13, Dean’s ex-wife Tori, while continuing her responsibilities, took their five children for lunch. She was captured in comfortable clothes, which included loose-fitting cargo jeans and a black tee. You all know very well that in 2006, Dean McDermott and his ex-wife Tori Spelling got married, but later both of them divorced each other. Tori Spelling has five children with Dean McDermott: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, six. People liked their pairing very much but due to some mutual issues, both of them decided to separate from each other.

McDermott even shared the news of the day on his Instagram account through a post in which he wrote that the 18 years spent were amazing and even more so with the company of 5 children. But later he removed the post from his Instagram account. Netizens are now seeing both of them moving on, this shows that both are happy without each other and are busy in their lives. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.