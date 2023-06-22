What Happened to Lisa Nacrelli? Woman accused of trying to lure 4-year-old Boy From Home

Recently the news has come on the internet that a woman was arrested by the police in Ohio and accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy. The woman has been identified as 44 years old Lisa Nacrelli. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. Many people are very stunned. Currently, lots of people are searching for this news on the internet as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that one lady was arrested as she trying to lure a young boy away from his home by reportedly posing as a social worker. The lady is charged with child luring following the family in Norwood, Ohio stating she tried to enticement their son away with her. This incident was reportedly captured on the family’s surveillance camera. The mother of the child Jamie Spradlin allegedly targeted by Ms. Nacrelli stated her son called for her and stated “There is one woman here who wants to talk to you.” Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Lisa Nacrelli?

The lady, who police say is Ms. Nacrelli, states in the video that her name is Lisa and that she is from CDS. She shows me a badge with her name on it,” Ms. Spradlin said. “She starts telling my kids’ names. The child’s mother Jamie Spradlin said the lady asked to inspect the home and that somebody had filed a complaint against them. She noted the woman did not go contact information. Boy’s parents felt something wrong with the situation, You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

So they checked their surveillance video and saw the lady touching their son for a few minutes, stroking his hair, and wrapping her hand around him. Tim Spradlin, the boy's father, stated said that it "creeps us out a little bit, it's gut-wrenching." The boy's mom agreed, stating the footage made her "sick to my stomach."After the research into the woman, they learned that she did not work for Child Protective Services. She is currently being held in Hamilton County on a $10,000 bond.