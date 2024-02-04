What Happened to Lisandro Martinez? Lisandro Martinez Injury and Illness Update

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the health update of Lisandro Martinez. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Born on January 18, 1998, Lisandro Martínez is a skilled Argentine professional footballer who currently occupies the position of center-back for the Premier League team Manchester United and represents the Argentina national team. Renowned for his defensive excellence, ball control, strength, and assertive tackling, Lisandro Martínez has established himself as one of the premier defenders on a global scale. Commencing his career at Newell’s Old Boys, he later played for Defensa y Justicia before making a move to Ajax in 2019. Martínez made significant contributions during his tenure at Ajax, clinching two Eredivisie titles, one KNVB Cup, and securing the Ajax Player of the Year award in the 2021–22 season. In 2022, he joined Manchester United, where he continues to exhibit his exceptional skills.





On the international stage, Martínez has represented Argentina across various age groups and played a pivotal role in the squad’s triumph at the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lisandro Martínez initiated his professional career with Newell’s Old Boys during the 2016–17 season, exhibiting his defensive prowess. In 2017, he embarked on a loan spell with Defensa y Justicia, where he garnered valuable experience and played a key role in the team’s achievements. His standout performances attracted the interest of Ajax, leading to his transfer to the Eredivisie club in 2019.

What Happened to Lisandro Martinez?

Martínez’s exceptional skills as a ball-playing center-back and his versatility on the field earned him acclaim in both domestic and international football. Continuing his journey, he made a significant career move by joining Manchester United in 2022. In the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lisandro Martinez was observed with an ice pack on his right foot following his substitution in the 86th minute.

Fans expressed concern over a possible injury when Lisandro Martinez was seen with an ice pack on his right foot during the Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, reports clarify that the ice pack was a precautionary measure, and Lisandro Martinez is not currently injured. The Argentine center-back had previously been sidelined for a significant part of the season due to a foot injury but made a comeback in January. In the recent match, Wolves scored a late goal, narrowing the lead to 3-2 before Martinez was substituted. Despite the late scare, Manchester United secured a 4-3 victory, and Martinez is expected to be available for upcoming fixtures.