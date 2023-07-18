What Happened to Logan And Trista? Engaged Firefighter Couple Seriously Injured

The news of another death is coming out, and we will give you all the information from this article. Logan and Trista’s Accident has been met with sad reactions from all over the world and in this write-up, we will bring you exclusive details of what exactly happened to lead to the sad accident. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, the world was hit with the sad news that two firefighters were involved in a serious accident after a fire engine overturned. The two firefighters were identified as Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks who were later ejected from the fire engine during the crash. According to several reports, we gathered from trusted sources, the fire engine overturned while they were responding to a vehicle accident on Rocky Bottom Road at about 3:40 pm.

What Happened to Logan And Trista?

Both Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks were quickly taken by Life Flight to the Grady Memorial Hospital where they are receiving treatment at the moment in a bid to get them to recover from the injuries they sustained. According to an update made to the public and sympathizers by the Taylor Country Volunteer Fire Department, Gordy has an inoperable brain bleed and swelling on his brain while Cheeks also underwent surgery Saturday night for a brain bleed.

