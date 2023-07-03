What Happened to Lord Creator? Original ‘Kingston Town’ Singer, Dead At 87

Here we are sharing a piece of saddening news with you that Lord Creator has passed away. He was a very famous and talented music creator who is no longer among his close ones and breathed last at the age of 87 on Friday. He was a very wonderful person and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are searching Lord Creator’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Lord Creator was a calypso, consistent musician, R&B, and ska. He was an important and advantageous “outside” effect during the early growth of the Jamaican music industry along with Cuban-born Roland Alphonso, Barbadian Jackie Opel, and fellow Trinidadians Lynn Taitt and Lord Brynner. He started his calypso singing career in Trinidad, where he also recorded his first two singles, ”The Cockhead” and “Evening News”, with Fitz Vaughan Bryan’s big band, in 1958 and 1959, properly. The song “Don’t Stay Out Late”, produced by Chin, became popular in Jamaica in 1963. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened to Lord Creator?

Lord Creator aka Kentrick Patrick is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 30 July 2023, Friday when he was 87 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by Reggae in Seattle on its Facebook page. On the basis of the report, he passed away after complications of a stroke.

Lord Creator was a very amazing person who did a great work in his career and he achieved a huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. He is survived by his wife, eight kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. It is very heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.